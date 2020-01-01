Mamelodi Sundowns' new trio can be better than CBD - Ngwenya

The Brazilians have a new attacking partnership that is already a menace to PSL defenders at this early stage of the season

Former midfielder Manqoba Ngwenya believes the attacking combination between Themba Zwane, Peter Shalulile and Kermit Erasmus can be deadlier than the old one between Leonardo Castro, Khama Billiat and Keagan Dolly famously known as CBD.

The CBD unit was arguably the most feared in the Premier Soccer League ( ) especially during the 2015/16 season when their combined 25 league goals fired Downs to the league title and the three also helped the club to the 2016 Caf crown.

But now a new trio has emerged at Chloorkop and has already wreaked havoc in just five league games.

Between Zwane, Shalulile and Erasmus, they have scored a combined 10 of log leaders Sundowns’ 12 league goals so far.

Zwane leads the PSL scorers-chart with five goals in five games but is yet to contribute an assist while Shalulile has three goals and an assist, with Erasmus coming in with two strikes and three assists in four matches.

Ngwenya feels that the current three can surpass CBD in terms of impact.

“This is a very strong attacking partnership,” Ngwenya told Sowetan Live.

“Shalulile has an unbelievable work ethic; he’s also very good aerially. Kermit is a striker who is a ball-player and that complements the style of Sundowns, especially with the fact that Mshishi [Zwane] is also good at playing the ball.

“These three players will go far this season. To be honest I think their combination can even be bigger than the CBD. I think what they have done is just a start. We [Sundowns] are in second gear…we are still going to put gear three, four and five, then you’ll see wonders.’’

Zwane, Shalulile and Erasmus’ impressive showings have so far seen Sundowns coping without the injured duo of Mauricio Affonso and Sibusiso Vilakazi, as well as Gaston Sirino who is pushing for a move to .

With Sirino having escalated his bid to join Al Ahly through public statements, Lebohang Maboe and Lesedi Kapinga, who made his Downs debut last weekend, are acting as back-ups to the trio's partnership for the meantime.

When fit, Vilakazi and Affonso are also expected to step up in case one between the three is injured or suspended.