Mamelodi Sundowns new signing should not be compared to Mbekezeli Mbokazi - 'Everybody has got his own path'

An anonymous source within the Mamelodi Sundowns scouting network has provided insight into what the new recruit brings to the table, highlighting his ceiling for development.

The scout told KickOff: “He's got a lot of promising things about him, Sundowns is a club that he can fit in very well. It's good for him, it's a very positive signing, great potential you know.

"Sundowns obviously makes you better, it's reality for players not to become better, especially if they get game-time, everybody always improves.”

The transition to Chloorkop often serves as a catalyst for a player's growth, given the high-performance culture and the quality of the coaching staff.

For Dube, the move represents a significant step up, but his technical profile as a left-sided central defender makes him a valuable asset for a side that prioritises ball retention and building play from the back. The expectations are high, but the internal belief is that he possesses the raw tools to eventually challenge for a regular spot in the starting eleven.

Despite the excitement surrounding his arrival, some media have already begun comparing Dube, a young, left footed centre back, to Mbekezeli Mbokazi the former Orlando Pirates defender who now plies his trade in Major League Soccer with Chicago Fire.

However, the Sundowns insider was quick to dismiss these parallels as unhelpful for a young player still finding his feet.

“I don't like comparing players, everybody has got his own path. There was no Mbokazi before Mbokazi, so he is also on his journey. This thing of comparing people is a problem for me.”

Elaborating on the tactical differences and the competitive landscape Dube faces, the scout explained that the two situations are not identical.

“At the time Mbokazi was starting, you can say they are around the same level, obviously with Sundowns there are other good players.

"Mbokazi came at the right time [at Pirates] where there was not that much competition in terms of centre-back as a left-footed player. And obviously you get game-time, you do well. With this one also [Dube] the future is bright.”

The path to the first team at Sundowns is arguably more difficult due to the sheer depth of the squad and the club's involvement in global tournaments.

“It's just not going to be as easy as Mbokazi when he arrived, because at Sundowns there is a lot of quality and a team competing in FIFA competitions is not the same [as Pirates], which was just coming back to continental competitions.

"It's different levels, it can't be fair to this boy to compare him [to Mbokazi's rise], these are different stages,” he concluded.



