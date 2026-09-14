Mamelodi Sundowns new signing 'reminds me of the time they signed Monnapule Saleng and Thembinkosi Lorch'

"With Cele, Sundowns are taking chances to be honest; his situation will be exactly like the one of Bathusi Aubaas," Khanye told KickOff.

The analyst pointed to the existing depth in the Sundowns engine room, where several established internationals are already fighting for limited spots.

"Where is Cele going to play there at Sundowns? They have Teboho Mokoena there. Even the likes of Siphelele Mkhulise are struggling for game time at Sundowns. A top-notch player. Their own product."

Beyond the tactical fit, Khanye raised questions regarding Cele's ability to handle the pressure that comes with playing for the reigning African champions.

The analyst believes that while the technical ability is present, the psychological demands of a club like Sundowns are far higher than what the player experienced previously.

"It's going to be difficult for Cele at Sundowns. If he failed to rise at Kaizer Chiefs, how is he going to succeed at a star-studded Champions League team? The boy knows football, but he doesn't have a strong character," he declared.

Drawing parallels to other major transfers that dominated the headlines, Khanye suggested that the initial hype surrounding the move might not translate into long-term success on the pitch.

"This whole excitement surrounding Cele's signing reminds me of the time they signed Saleng and Lorch. Cele's situation is going to be the same," he stated.

His comparison to Monnapule Saleng and Thembinkosi Lorch suggests that the sheer weight of expectation at a club that demands victory in every competition can sometimes overwhelm even the most talented individuals.

As Mamelodi Sundowns settle in to a long season ahead that includes domestic, continental and global commitments, the spotlight will remain firmly on Cele to see if he can defy the critics and establish himself.

Under the guidance of Miguel Cardoso, the Brazilians continue to stockpile talent, but as Khanye suggests, the transition from Naturena to Chloorkop is rarely a simple one.







