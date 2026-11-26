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Masandawana believe they have unearthed a midfield gem with the potential to emulate some of the greatest defensive anchors in football history. The Brazilians recently secured the signature of Amajita's captain, a move that has already sparked significant excitement within the club's youth structures. Following his arrival at Chloorkop, the teenage sensation is being tipped for big things after receiving high praise from his new technical team.

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High praise for Maku

Mamelodi Sundowns DStv Diski Challenge coach Tiro van Rooyen has made a bold comparison regarding the club’s recent acquisition, Lazola Maku.

The teenage midfield engine was officially unveiled by Masandawana on Tuesday, October 20, 2026.

While N'Golo Kante currently turns out for Fenerbahce in Turkey after a trophy-laden career in England, and Claude Makélélé long ago hung up his boots after spells at Real Madrid and Chelsea, their tactical blueprints remain the gold standard for defensive midfielders.

A leader on the international stage

Maku’s reputation was largely forged during his time with the South African national Under-20 team, Amajita. Despite being a free agent for a period, he was trusted with the captain’s armband ahead of the 2026 COSAFA Under-20 Championship.

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Since joining Bafana Ba Style, the youngster has been integrated into the club's DDC squad to gain match fitness and adapt to the specific tactical demands of the Sundowns philosophy. His transition has been seamless, with the coaching staff noting his professional approach to his daily duties. Van Rooyen has been particularly impressed by the maturity the midfielder shows, which is often beyond his years, especially when protecting the back four and initiating transitions.

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“Unbelievable player, human being first of all before he’s a football player. I think he’s a leader and quietly goes about his business,” Van Rooyen told FARPost. The coach highlighted how Maku’s absence is often felt more than his presence is noticed, a hallmark of the world-class players he is being compared to.

Comparisons to WC and UCL winners

The French duo of Kanté and Makelele were renowned for their incredible work rates and tactical discipline. Kante, a 2018 FIFA World Cup winner, became famous for his "twin" engine, while Makelele was so influential at Real Madrid and Chelsea that the defensive midfield position was colloquially named after him. Van Rooyen sees these exact traits in Maku, noting that the youngster possesses the same invisible influence that defines the very best in that specific position.

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“I have related him to teams that have won FIFA World Cups, UEFA Champions League; you look at N’Golo Kante and Claude Makélélé of this world. When they are not there—when they are missing, you only see how valuable they are. So, an unbelievable player,” the coach added.

As the current campaign progresses, the focus remains on Maku's development within the reserve setup. The club is keen to ensure he is physically and tactically ready for the rigours of top-flight football in South Africa. Given his pedigree as an international captain and the glowing reviews from the coaching staff, it seems only a matter of time before the "new Kante" of Chloorkop makes his mark on the senior stage for Sundowns.