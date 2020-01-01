Mamelodi Sundowns need to score an early goal and be cautious of Al Ahly - Mnguni

The former Sundowns skipper is confident the Brazilians are able to turn the tie around after their 2-0 loss in the first leg

legend Themba Mnguni is confident coach Pitso Mosimane’s men are able to secure a favourable result on Saturday against in their Caf quarter-finals clash.

The Brazilians are looking to erase the 2-0 loss they suffered in Cairo last weekend but ‘The Rock’ is banking on home support for the former African champions to emerge as the victors.

“It’s going to be a tough call but the boys have to give their best and ensure they get an early goal. Once they get an early goal, the support from South Africans will motivate them... to bounce back and score another two goals,” Mnguni told Goal.

More teams

"We need to be honest, it’s not going to be easy but I believe if we get the necessary support from the country we can make it.

“We just need to rally behind Sundowns as a country, with many numbers behind the team, I am confident that can motivate Sundowns to thrive and find the necessary goals to bounce back.”

"Playing such a game is not really challenging but it’s very tricky in a sense that, we want to score three goals on the day but we need to be careful at the back, not to open up for them to capitalize.

“We have to play very cautiously, Ahly will play with the mindset of catching us on the break and get one goal to make things very difficult for us. That will be a key for us, we must not open up at the back because that will mean we need four goals to reach the semi-finals because of the away goals rule.

“Yes Sundowns must attack but we must be careful, hence I said we need to be careful and ensure we keep the back door shut, we need to score first but be careful. If we score first then we will regain our energies, the mission and belief will be restored.

"It’s very tricky for us as a team because we need the goals but do we allow them to sit back and then we settle for a 0-0? No, we can’t allow that. We need the goals."

On whether Sundowns can focus on the Premier Soccer League ( ) title or fight to bag their second star, the Masandawana youth coach is upbeat that taking one tournament as it comes can help the Chloorkop-based club.

“It’s tricky again, to be honest, we cannot say Sundowns can focus on this title and forget about this one (PSL). I will say we have to take each tournament as it comes. Currently, it’s very important to win the Caf Champions League," he added.

“We know the country might not support Sundowns for now because they don’t want us to win this title and do well in the league, but we are a country now and we need to support Sundowns as a country and forget about our domestic challenges.

“We have to be a united country on the day as South Africans. If Sundowns can go through, it puts on the map, not only us as a club. If we can get that support from South Africans, that can motivate the boys because the country is behind them. It is not just a challenge but it's a very tricky one for us to focus on Caf and forget about the PSL title, it’s a challenge on its own.

"I will rather advise the guys to take one game as it comes because there’s a chance on both sides, let’s be honest. We still have a chance to say we can have our best. We need to take it one tournament as it comes.

"The players are motivated. As a skipper like [Hlompho Kekana], you don’t have to motivate the guys when it comes to ensuring they have the right mindset.

Article continues below

“We have put ourselves in this situation and we knew when we reached a certain level, things will be like this. Believe and trust me, none of the Sundowns players are demotivated heading into this clash.

"They know they must put up a good fight on the day. These competitions on their own, they are high profile and these guys have a chance to win four titles in one season.”