Mamelodi Sundowns need to be careful against Vaal University - Mosimane

Downs’ quest for the Nedbank Cup would be put to the test by a lower league side and their coach is not taking the next match lightly

coach Pitso Mosimane is not taking their Nedbank Cup Last 16 round opponents, Vaal University for granted, saying the lower division side deserves to be respected.

The Brazilians take on Vaal University who eliminated in last weekend’s Round on 32 fixture.

And Mosimane is not looking at Vaal University as small opponents, saying his side has to be “careful” against the lower division team.

More teams

“We have been waiting for an opponent in the lower divisions and we finally got it. You need to be careful what you ask for because you will get the shock of your life” said Mosimane as per Sundowns website.

Article continues below

Vaal University, a lower-tier side playing in the ABC Motsepe league have launched a quest for the premier knockout Cup after causing the biggest upset in the tournament so far.

"The fact they eliminated Golden Arrows, a premier league team, means they are a good team. We think we have got relief but we need to be careful,” said Mosimane.

Winning the Nedbank Cup will guarantee Sundowns Caf Confederation Cup qualification.