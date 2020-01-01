Mamelodi Sundowns need Ngcongca to guide youngsters - Masilela

The retired Masandawana winger has shared his thoughts on Ngcongca’s new deal at Chloorkop

Although he admits Anele Ngcongca is different from Thapelo Morena, former winger Joel Masilela has credited the defender after signing a one-year deal with the reigning Premier Soccer League ( ) champions.

The Cape Town-born right-back has been handed a one-year contract extension at Chloorkop and ‘Fire’ believes Ngcongca will not only offer expertise on the field of play but can also guide the youngsters such as Sphelele Mkhulise and Keletso Makgalwa.

The former FC Fortune and FC defender has been a crucial member of the former African champions as he competed with Morena who is now carrying a knee injury.

“We have players that can fit in once there’s a gap especially looking at the one open following Thapelo’s injury. I think the coaches can’t run out of options,” Masilela told Goal.

"I am delighted he has extended his contract and I am confident he will continue to add value at Sundowns.

“Although they don’t play similarly when it comes to qualities. Thapelo is more of an offensive player whilst Ngcongca is more of a defensive player, but that’s not an issue for Sundowns.

“It’s all about adjusting and playing the guys according to their qualities. It’s good for Sundowns because extending his contract will help as Ngcongca can close that gap.

"I still think we need someone like Thapelo, someone that can run and open more chances for us when it comes to attacking but I’m glad Ngcongca is now retained for another season.”

Speaking about the 32-year-old’s experience, Masilela stated the former Bafana Bafana defender will not only help on the field of play but can guide the youngsters as well.

“He is experienced and he comes good for the club because we have senior players such as Hlompho (Kekana), you need experienced players in your team,” he added.

Article continues below

“That is the core of the team because you also have players such as Makgalwa, Mkhulise and (Nicholus) Lukhubeni who are looking to learn and grow from the senior players.

“It’s good to see Ngcongca staying at Sundowns because he is an asset and definitely helping the team. He’s a leader and one of the most influential players for Sundowns.”

With the former Bloemfontein winger currently nursing an ankle injury and ruled out until the end of the season, Mosimane will look up to Ngongca to inspire his men as they look to retain their PSL crown.