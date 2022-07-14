Mamelodi Sundowns must release Sirino to create space in foreign quota - Mphela

The retired striker believes the 31-year-old would jump at the opportunity to leave the Chloorkop-based giants

Mamelodi Sundowns legend Katlego Mphela has advised the club to release Gaston Sirino with the Tshwane giants facing a foreign quota conundrum.

Masandawana recently signed Moroccan centre-back Abdelmounaim Boutouil from Botola League side Chabab Mohammedia and they now have seven foreign players on their books.

Boutouil has joined Sirino (Uruguay), Peter Shalulile (Namibia), Pavol Safranko (Slovakia) Divine Lunga (Zimbabwe), Erwin Mario Saavedra (Bolivia) and Abubeker Nasir (Ethiopia) on the PSL champions' roster.

With each PSL club allowed to register five foreign players per season, Mphela feels that the club should sacrifice Sirino due to their foreign quota conundrum.

"Surely the club have a plan as to how they will solve this problem of having many foreign players," Mphela told Sowetan.

"Saavedra had a difficult season and Safranko hasn't really shown what he's got but you would want to give them another chance. So personally I would let Sirino go. He wanted to leave in the past few months."

Sirino handed in a transfer request in December 2020 as he pushed for a move to Al Ahly, but the Egyptian giants couldn't reach an agreement with Sundowns over his transfer fee and he stayed at the Tshwane giants.

"I don't know his mental state but I think he'd also jump at the opportunity to go. You can then loan out others because I believe the new foreign players are signed for the Caf Champions League," Mphela continued,

"There's [Sipho] Mbule now who can play like Sirino, so it makes sense to let Sirino go to clear up the space for the coming guys.''

Sirino, who is contracted to Sundowns until June 2025, Shalulile, Safranko, Lunga and Saavedra were all registered with the PSL as foreigners during the 2021-22 season.

Nassir is back at Masandawana having been signed by the club from Bunna Coffee in January this year before being loaned back to the Ethiopian side.

Shalulile, who has been plying his trade in South Africa since 2015, qualifies for the SA Permit Residency Permit (PRP) which would enable him to be registered as a local with the PSL.

His Sundowns teammates Kennedy Mweene (Zambia), Denis Onyango (Uganda) and Brian Mandela (Kenya) are registered as locals having acquired their PRPs.