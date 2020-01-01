Mamelodi Sundowns must learn from Kaizer Chiefs loss to AmaZulu - Marlin

The former Masandawana net minder has shared his thoughts on the clash against Stellies on Wednesday night

Former goalkeeper Calvin Marlin believes their Caf exit gives the reigning Premier Soccer League ( ) champions an opportunity to close the gap on .

Following the 1-0 loss to in the league last weekend, the gap between the Amakhosi and Sundowns remains at seven points but Marlin urges the Tshwane giants to never underestimate Stellenbosch on Wednesday night.

The Brazilians are away from home on Wednesday night and the Cape Town technical staffer believes the former National First Division (NFD) champions will not be an easy customer for coach Pitso Mosimane.

“Yeah, I always say every loss for Sundowns has a silver lining for them. They can now focus on the league because I know how tough it is to travel in the continent,” Marlin told Goal.

“The players can be rested now and take each game as it comes. Any team that comes from Johannesburg to Cape Town will always find it difficult to come and get a result.

“Stellenbosch will be motivated to play against Sundowns and they will want to ensure they get something out of this one.

“This game is not an exception when you look at where Stellenbosch is on the log table. They will be battling it out for their lives and fighting for the points.

“However, one can expect Sundowns quality to come through and be able to get the points, but it’s definitely one of the toughest games for Sundowns.”

With Amakhosi having suffered a shocking defeat at the hands of Usuthu last weekend, the retired keeper is confident the Telkom Knockout Cup champions will learn from the log leaders’ defeat at FNB Stadium.

“Yeah, I just hope Sundowns will learn from the Chiefs result that you can’t take anyone lightly. These teams are fighting for their lives at this stage of the season,” he added.

“However, this is Sundowns' opportunity to close the gap but I’m confident they won’t take Stellenbosch lightly especially after the shocking result between Chiefs and AmaZulu.

“Sundowns have an experienced technical team and the players are aware they have to go there and fight for the points.

"I think they know they must give their best and use the chance to narrow the gap especially after losing out on the Caf Champions League last weekend.”