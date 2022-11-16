Mamelodi Sundowns must improve and evolve – Motsepe defends Mokwena promotion

Mamelodi Sundowns chairman Tlhopie Motsepe has defended the changes at the club that saw Rhulani Mokwena appointed as head coach.

Sundowns made a technical reshuffle

Mokwena was elevated

Motsepe explains need for change

WHAT HAPPENED? The Premier Soccer League champions recently appointed Mokwena as the head coach, and Steve Komphela was made the first-team coach.

In the reshuffle, Manqoba Mnqgithi was appointed the senior coach.

Motsepe said the changes were informed by the need to keep improving and be ahead of competitors.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "I mean, we have gone through every season winning a trophy, and that is a credit to all three of the leaders’ mentalities," Motsepe said.

"We decided to take the change now because it is also important in football and in life, you must always evolve. You must always look for ways to improve because if you don’t do that, then really you might find yourself in a situation you are getting overtaken by others who are willing to improve and evolve.

"It was about making sure that there was a little bit more consistency across the reporting lines in the football club.

"By having a head coach, by having a first-team coach, by having an assistant coach, there’s a reporting line, and there is consistency throughout the reporting team."

AND WHAT IS MORE: After the changes, Masandawana have been quite convincing in their performance. They beat Maritzburg United 5-0 and later overpowered Royal AM 3-0 in league matches.

They also won the Black Label Cup after beating Orlando Pirates 4-0 in the final of the four-team tournament.

"Mokwena has done an amazing job, and that is a wonderful credit to him as a leader," Motsepe added.

"It also credit the other two coaches and the coaching department because there’s a wonderful sense of unity, togetherness.

"There is a shared vision of where we want to take the football club. So we are very pleased with how things are going. It is on them, and we believe they have the capabilities to lead the club to even better heights."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mokwena’s promotion generated a number of reactions, with former Sundowns defender Phelelani Mpangase asking Mnqgithi to leave.

Meanwhile, heading into the World Cup break, the Pretoria club is at the top of the PSL table with 28 points from 12 games.

WHAT NEXT FOR SUNDOWNS? They will resume the league campaign with a match against Orlando Pirates on December 31.