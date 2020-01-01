Mamelodi Sundowns must beat Bloemfontein Celtic and wait for Soweto derby – Masilela

The Masandawana legend is confident they can bag a win over Phunya Sele Sele on Wednesday night

With the Premier Soccer League ( ) title race heating up, legend Joel Masilela has expressed delight in how things are shaping up at the top of the table.

However, ‘Fire’ says his former team is not under pressure to close the gap on or battle against the second-placed , but claims the log leaders are the ones feeling the heat.

With the reigning PSL champions looking to beat Bloemfontein and narrow the gap at the top of the table to four points on Wednesday night, Masilela expects a tough encounter at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

“It’s going to be a tough game because Celtic is from a loss and they have always been a tough opponent for Sundowns,” Masilela told Goal.

“You will also remember that all the teams are fighting at this time of the season. However, Sundowns are not under pressure at all – the guys must take it one game at a time.

“I’m confident we can ensure the three points remain at home. It’s very important to win and wait for the big one between Pirates and Chiefs next weekend.

“Honestly, Chiefs is the only team feeling the pressure. They know they can’t drop the points now and they know how Sundowns can finish towards the end of the season.”

On whether the reigning PSL champions are under pressure as they are now battling it out against the Buccaneers for the second spot, the retired winger congratulated coach Josef Zinnbauer.

“There’s no pressure at Sundowns because we just take each game as it comes, we are not focusing on whoever is climbing up the table,” he added.

“We have the confidence to win our games and we need to ensure we can collect the points against Celtic to capitalise on the game in hand.

“I think we also need to congratulate the Pirates coach, Zinnbauer, for a job well done. Collecting six wins and 18 points is not an easy feat – it’s a hell of a job.

“It’s very interesting now, this is the title race the supporters and all the title contenders want. You can see everybody is motivated to fight until the final match.”

With Phunya Sele Sele still licking their wounds after a loss to , coach Pitso Mosimane’s men are in high spirits after handing a 3-0 defeat at the weekend.