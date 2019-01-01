Mamelodi Sundowns must be smart against Wydad Casablanca - Vilakazi

The 29-year-old admits the Brazilians haven’t been as impressive away as they have been at home but says they want to improve on that

attacker Sibusiso Vilakazi has revealed the team wants to go all the way to the final in the Caf .

The Brazilians got their group stage off to the best possible start when they hammered Petro de Luanda of Angola 3-0 on Saturday night.

“Yeah, it’s game by game and the main objective is to go all the way,” said Vilakazi in an interview with M-Sports Marketing.

“We’ve come from a win [against Petro]. So, that was a good first game. We scored three goals and the boys played very well. You can’t ask for more."

The Tshwane giants’ next Caf Champions League game is away to , and Vilakazi says they are looking to rectify the mistakes of the past by improving their poor away record in the competition.

“It’s a challenge that we look upon, but there are games that we’ve won away over the last two or three seasons," Vilakazi continued.

“But there are also games where we haven’t done well,” Vilakazi continued.

Wydad Casablanca ousted Sundowns 2-1 on aggregate in the semi-finals of the previous edition, and Vilakazi admits his teammates will have to be smart on the day.

“We are looking forward to it and we have to be smart,” concluded Vilakazi.