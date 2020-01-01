Mamelodi Sundowns move offers Mandela the chance to realise his full potential

The Kenyan international has the opportunity to take his career to the next level after signing for South Africa's most successful cub in the PSL era

It’s almost surprising to hear that new defender Brian Mandela Onyango is only 26-years-old.

That’s because the Kenyan seems to have been around in ’s Premier Soccer League ( ) forever, having first made his debut back in 2012 as a teenager.

That was for Cape Town side Santos who have subsequently dropped down to the third-tier of South African football in the intervening years. And speaking of Santos, Mandela will do well to emulate two of their former star central defenders, Kenyan compatriot Musa Otieno (long since retired) and Wayne Arendse, himself now at Sundowns.

Arendse, who left for Sundowns the season before Mandela arrived, is probably one of the best South African defenders not to have become a regular for Bafana Bafana and has just a couple of random caps to his name.

For Sundowns though he has been massively influential and has a bunch of silverware to show for his efforts in Pretoria, including five league winners’ medals, five domestic cup final wins and of course the 2016 Caf . The point though, and the problem for Sundowns, is that Arendse is 35-years-old and won’t go on forever.

Mandela, however, could be a perfect replacement for Arendse, not in terms so much of their playing style, but with regards to him potentially becoming the cornerstone of the Brazilians’ defence for many years to come.

Even more so when considering that one of Sundowns’ other stalwart centre-backs, Ricardo Nascimento, turns 34 in February.

With Nascimento and Arendse’s ages taken into account, Sundowns don’t actually have a whole lot of cover in that position.

Of course the obvious one for the future and present is the 25-year-old Motjeka Madisha and one can see him and Mandela forming a rock-solid defensive partnership for years to come. Partnership being a key word for central defenders - who tend to thrive when playing alongside the same partner week after week.

Other current options are Bangaly Soumahoro, who has never really established himself at the club, Rivaldo Coetzee, these days used more as a holding midfielder, and Mosa Lebusa, a player who started out at left-back but who can operate in the middle.

And so while one can question whether Sundowns overdid things in the transfer market in terms of signing attacking midfielders and forwards, it's clear that Mandela was needed.

For the player himself, it's a chance to show that he can perform for a big club where expectations are huge not only in South Africa but also in continental competition. Big Brian will certainly bring a huge amount in terms of his experience across Africa with the Harambee Stars, the Kenyan national team.

Strong and decisive (read ruthless) in the tackle and obviously good in the air, Mandela excelled on the smaller stage at . He showed great leadership qualities and reads the game well, though if there is one small criticism that would be an occasional bit of recklessness, in particular when finding himself up against small, nippy strikers.

Article continues below

Also to bear in mind is that his time in Pietermaritzburg was cut short by injury and he did not actually play any competitive football at all in the 2019/ 20 season.

On one hand, that means the Sundowns technical team will need to introduce him gradually into the action as to avoid fatigue or injury recurrences. On the other hand, for a player who’s been performing at the highest level since he was 18, the break may have just have left him feeling refreshed and ready to fire on all cylinders.

It’s going to be fasicnating to see how far Mandela does go with Sundowns – if he becomes a club legend, or perhaps even uses the club as a springboard to Europe which is a possibility considering his talent and physique.