Mamelodi Sundowns move 10 home fixtures to Loftus Stadium
Mamelodi Sundowns have confirmed they will play at least 10 of their home games at Loftus Versfeld Stadium this season.
The fixtures include matches against Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Bidvest Wits, among others.
Sundowns have already played three home games at Lucas Moripe Stadium, but according to the club, a request was made with the PSL to allow them to move from Atteridgeville to Tshwane.
In a statement released by Sundowns on Monday morning, no reason was provided for this change of venue.
The club released the following statement:
Mamelodi Sundowns can confirm that several home fixtures have been moved from the Lucas Moripe Stadium to the Loftus Versfeld Stadium, including games against Kaizer Chiefs, Bidvest Wits and Orlando Pirates.
The club received confirmation from the Premier Soccer League this week and as such our fans should be aware of the venue change.
In total, 10 games move from one of our home venues to Loftus Versfeld, which is also an alternative home venue for the club.
The first change will come against Highlands Park on October 23 followed by Chiefs, AmaZulu and Polokwane City. The other six venue changes are against Wits, Pirates, Bloemfontein Celtic, Chippa United, Stellenbosch FC and Black Leopards at different times next year.
Sundowns will update the fixtures accordingly and the scheduled kick-off times remain the same as only the venue has been changed.
The club has already played three of its Absa Premiership matches at the Lucas Moripe Stadium against SuperSport United, Cape Town City and face Maritzburg United. Only two more league games – against Golden Arrows and Baroka FC in April – will be played in Atteridgeville, the rest move to Loftus Versfeld.