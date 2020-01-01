Mamelodi Sundowns' Mosimane welcomes 'prodigal son' Mokwena from Orlando Pirates

The ex-Buccaneers coach has already begun his second stint at the Brazilians where has now been reunited with his mentor

coach Pitso Mosimane believes that Rhulani Mokwena’s move to three years ago shows that he is “very brave as a young coach” who returned to the Brazilians an "improved" man.

Mokwena is back at Sundowns after spending the majority of the past three seasons at Orlando Pirates as an assistant coach to Milutin Sredojevic, before taking over as interim head coach following the Serb’s departure in what was a largely unsuccessful spell.

This was followed by a brief stint at marked by just one game in charge before he returned to Sundowns, where Mosimane regards him as his "prodigal son."

“What can I say? I think maybe it’s going to be the talk of the town. I think maybe we should focus on him coming back? Why him? It’s because of the value he adds, because he started his career here. He’d been here for so many years," said Mosimane as per Times Live.

“Of course he did move on, like anybody else. I have also moved on [in my career]. We are all coaches. We are ambitious. You want to see ‘what’s in it for me’, and you will try and test yourself. Why not?

“He’s very brave as a young coach to move, explore and see what’s in it for him. It’s not many coaches who can do that. He did, which is good.”

Mokwena appeared to have experienced what could be his best football days by winning the Caf and a Premier Soccer League ( ) title during his first stint as Downs assistant coach.

But Mosimane feels that the youthful coach’s trophyless time at Pirates and Chippa nourished his football mind to return a better man at Chloorkop.

“He’s now a better person, better coach, because three years down the line he’s learned a lot,” Mosimane said.

“He was a head coach, so the mental side, the character becomes different. And he had his own challenges and successes.

“He comes back a much better coach in terms of his experience now. He has seen things, he has coached as a head coach, he has moved on. I’m receiving an improved Rhulani.”

Article continues below

Mosimane says it was easy accommodating Mokwena, a coach he mentored because he is familiar with the Downs football culture.

“The good thing is you don't tell him ‘this is how we play'. We have never changed the way we play,” continued Mosimane.

“When he left, he left with a classified book. And he has brought it back. Now we need to edit and upgrade the book. He catches up quickly because he’s intelligent.”