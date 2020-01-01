Mamelodi Sundowns' Mosimane vouches for coaches to be handed full powers in signing players

The Downs tactician has voiced concerns that some PSL coaches are blamed for poor results after having players imposed on them

coach Pitso Mosimane says it should be a matter of “principle” that Premier Soccer League ( ) coaches be handed freedom to make their own signings without influence from club bosses.

The Brazilians tactician is known for his vocal nature when it comes to transfer business, sometimes openly revealing his targets.

He has highlighted the plight faced by some PSL coaches who have players imposed on them by club chiefs before suffering the consequences when results elude them.

“I just feel if results are on the coach, then he must fall on his sword. I just believe that you bring the players, train them and substitute [them],” said Mosimane as per Sowetan Live.

“If you don’t win [the club can say] we allowed you to do that and you did not do that. But you can’t say results are on me but certain things are not on you. Then I will say but that player is not the one I bought. I did not want that one, I wanted this one. That’s why he is not scoring goals. So we can also have an excuse that this is not what I wanted.

“I just believe it is a principle. It is my opinion. I believe it is a principle that if you are responsible for results, if you are going to be fired for the results, get fired for the work that you do.

“That’s my opinion, but I don’t want to say that clubs should do this and that. Yes, everybody has ambitions and there is a player that he likes. Some coaches have won with [clubs signing players for them], some not. The question is what are the chances? It is better I choose the players that I want.

“[But] it is difficult because it is not your club and also, there are roles that are played. Technical directors, what are their roles? If he is here to buy players, then he is responsible for the results.”

In preparing for next season, Mosimane has already signed George Maluleka from rivals as well as the former duo of goalkeeper Ricardo Goss and midfielder Haashim Domingo.

He has also roped in Ex-Black forward Lesedi Kapinga has been and Grant Margeman from Cape Town.

The former pair of Mothobi Mvala and the league’s joint-top goalscorer Peter Shalulile are reportedly on their way to Chloorkop as Mosimane also states that he is not yet done with transfer business for the upcoming season.