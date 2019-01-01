Mamelodi Sundowns’ Mosimane unhappy with missed chances against Polokwane City

The Brazilians’ manager has expressed delight in their win over Rise and Shine, but unhappy with missed chances

coach Pitso Mosimane has lamented their failure to score goals, saying midfielder Sphelele Mkhulise was anxious after missing two clear cut chances.

The Brazilians managed to secure a late 1-0 win over in the Premier Soccer League ( ) on Saturday evening and ‘Jingles’ also expressed delight in the victory.

In addition, Mosimane added that they earned the win against stubborn Clinton Larsen’s men whilst admitting it was a tough encounter.

“We earned it. I’m happy with 1-0. I don’t have to say anything. They were stubborn, they didn’t crack. The goalkeeper was unbelievable,” Mosimane told SuperSport TV.

“But it was tough for us, let’s be honest but we earned the victory tonight.

“We missed a lot of chances that’s why Pitso (Sphelele Mkhulise) had two alone there. We were so anxious to score, but we push and push and broke the ice until the hinges came out.”

Moreover, the Brazilians are set to jet out of the country to for their Caf Champions league assignments against USM Alger, a clash that is set for Saturday next weekend.

“We leave on Monday, we’ll try to have a Christmas with the boys in Algiers so we don’t know how we going to do it,” he added.

“We probably going to do it with the embassy to give ourselves something. But what a game. I’m happy they had the legs. I thought they won’t have the legs after the Bidvest Wits game.

“But they have got the heart also and the character. You saw Wits against . It’s all in the mind, it’s all in the character.”

Meanwhile, the reigning PSL champions have four points at the top of Group C in the continental competition.

Coming back to the league, they have 28 points from 14 matches and in the second position on the PSL log but a win for against on Sunday afternoon will stretch their lead to nine points.