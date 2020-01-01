Mamelodi Sundowns' Mosimane: The timing of Sirino's disciplinary case is 'funny'

The Downs gaffer could be fearing his player might miss the crucial part of the title race due to his suspension

coach Pitso Mosimane appears worried he could be without Gaston Sirino in the critical stage of the league title defence as the attacker faces sanctions from the Premier Soccer League ( ) Disciplinary Committee.

The Uruguayan was last October charged by the disciplinary body for assaulting Clayton Daniels when Sundowns were booted out of the MTN8 Cup by SuperSport United the previous month.

He was then found guilty in February and the league was suspended in mid-March before he was sentenced.

With Sundowns chasing log leaders in the title race where they are four points behind, having played a game less than Amakhosi, they would be facing a crucial moment if the season resumes.

Sirino faces a possible four-match ban when judgement is delivered, a scenario which could handicap the Brazilians.

“The incident happened in September. Sirino was charged only in October. Why not charge him a day after the match? Why wait for so long? I find it very funny that every year, there's some disciplinary case hanging just before the close of the season,” said Mosimane as per Times Live.

“Two years ago, it was the Cape Town and Tendai Ndoro issue. Last year, it was the [Wayne] Arendse matter. Now this.”

Mosimane has however admitted Sirino has a temper which the player needs to tame. The former Bafana Bafana coach also feels the Sirino case was unfairly handled.

“I have spoken numerously about Sirino's behaviour. I have said he needs to work on his temper and control his emotions,” Mosimane said.

“But the fact is he was punished with a yellow card for that incident with Daniels. Whose fault is it that he was not given a red card?

"Since when is the PSL reviewing these cases? You've got to treat all teams fairly. [Samir] Nurkovic [of Kaizer Chiefs] kicked [Thembinkosi] Lorch in the Soweto Derby. He got only a yellow card. What's different from that to the Sirino case?

"The yellow card Sirino got [against SuperSport] led to him accumulating four, hence he missed the game against Vaal University [due to suspension]. Why punish him twice when others get away with it?"

Besides Sirino being charged by the PSL, Mosimane himself invited the wrath of the league authorities earlier in the season with comments criticising referees.