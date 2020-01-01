Mamelodi Sundowns’ Mosimane says he is almost done with transfer business for next season

The Brazilians have arguably been the busiest PSL club when it comes to shopping for players

coach Pitso Mosimane says he needs to add “one or two” more players to complete his transfer business for next season.

Mosimane has already signed midfielder George Maluleka from as well as forward Lesedi Kapinga from Black .

The trio of midfielders Gift Motupa and Haashim Domingo, as well as goalkeeper Ricardo Goss, is on their way to Chloorkop and the Downs coach appears satisfied with his acquisitions and says he just needs some little additions.

“We have already set our targets and we know who we want and where they are going to help us,” said Mosimane as per Phakaaathi.

“We are done with the transfers. We just need to get one or two players … but the rest of the people we are already done with. I know who I want to sign in December [in any season], so we don’t buy because a player is on top form this season.”

Mosimane has also previously expressed interest to lure more players from South America, saying he has already identified potential signings.

The coming in of three midfielders Maluleka, Motupa and Domingo is expected to add more depth in the middle of the park for Sundowns.

If Goss completes a move to Chloorkop, it is almost certain that one goalkeeper between Kennedy Mweene and Reyaad Pieterse would be sacrificed.

Mosimane has previously stated that a busy schedule of participating in the Caf and domestic competitions has been the reason why he signs a number of players who play in the same position.

“You will not manage to juggle the team if you have players who play one position,” Mosimane said.

“We like players who can play in different positions. Rivaldo Coetzee can play as a centre-back or a defensive midfielder."

Mosa Lebusa is a centre-back and can play as a left-back. Lyle Lakay is a left-back and a left winger.

“Themba Zwane always plays on the left but against Wits, Zwane was a striker. Lebohang Maboe sometimes plays as a striker and we are now preparing him to play at right-back. Thapelo Morena is a right-back, right-winger and a striker.”

With Oupa Manyisa having already left, it would be interesting to see which other midfielders will be released to create space for the incoming players.