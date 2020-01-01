Mamelodi Sundowns’ Mosimane saddened to see Bidvest Wits sold

The Masandawana manager speaks about the sale of the Clever Boys, but hopes they will come back

coach Pitso Mosimane has expressed sadness over the fact that has been sold to new owners Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM).

‘Jingles’ also said he hopes the Clever Boys will bounce back to the top-flight, drawing comparisons with in , adding that the Braamfontein-based club has good development structures.

On the other hand, Mosimane spoke of how he used to throw some humour in their rivalry with coach Gavin Hunt’s troops and that the four-time Premier Soccer League ( ) winners deserve the credit.

More teams

“It’s very sad to lose Wits, it’s a team that has a big history, big culture and they’re 97 years [99 years], I don’t know whatever it is,” Mosimane told the media.

“You don’t want to lose a team like this, I used to jab them. I always say they have won one trophy in 100 years you know. Just to put humour on it, but what a good team, a strong team they’ve won cups.

“I mean Gavin needs the credit as a coach and I think the coach will struggle to get a club.”

The reigning PSL Coach of the Season also took a look at Bafana Bafana legend Lucas Radebe’s former club , saying they were absent from the Premier League for many years but they never changed the name.

“It’s sad to see them go but business is business, unfortunately in Europe names remain but in , we change the name,” he added.

“We see Leeds United coming back after 20 years [16 years], I don’t know how many years but the name remains. So, it’s very sad to see Wits going but the youth is still there.

“Probably they have a plan, they can come back. Yes, Rangers was relegated and that’s [Bongani] Zungu’s team but they came back and they are in the Scottish Premiership now.

Article continues below

“So, Wits juniors can come up again and build a team, they have a strong youth structure. So, we wish they can come back.”

Just after their hard-fought 3-2 win over the Clever Boys at Orlando Stadium on Saturday evening in the Nedbank Cup, the Brazilians will face Bloemfontein in the final in September.

On the other hand, they are now turning their focus to a mouth-watering clash against whom they meet on Tuesday night in the league.