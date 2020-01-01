Mamelodi Sundowns' Mosimane picks his favourite for PSL Player of the Season

The Downs tactician nominated a list of players as well as one who can replace Thembinkosi Lorch as the league’s best player

coach Pitso Mosimane feels that his forward Themba Zwane should be crowned the 2019/20 Premier Soccer League ( ) Player of the Season.

Mosimane has picked four Mamelodi Sundowns players and two from rivals as contenders for the awards ceremony, the date of which is yet to be announced by the PSL.

But the Downs tactician feels that Zwane has an edge over others, but would be given a good run for his money by Amakhosi’s Samir Nurkovic.

“I’ll start first with my players, Themba Zwane must win it. Why? I mean, he’s been consistent for the whole season,” Mosimane told the media as per FourFourTwo.

“Unless it’s an Absa Premiership Footballer of the Season, then I understand and then I’d say he’s got a little bit of competition from [Samir] Nurkovic.

“I think [Nurkovic] deserves something, to be honest. The guy played well, the guy attacks, scores, defends; he’s unbelievable, he’s a monster. He’s done very well.”

Zwane managed 11 PSL goals and eight assists last season while Nurkovic struck 13 league goals and six assists in his debut season in .

But the Downs man played more games than the Serbian as the Brazilians reached the final of the Telkom Knockout and the Nedbank Cup, as well as Caf football, where their campaign ended at the quarter-final stage.

“But for me, it’s Themba Zwane – he scored a lot of goals, created a lot of chances, made us play; and the difference is Nurkovic plays after seven days while Zwane plays after two days," he added.

“The stress and fatigue, and the mental stress, when Zwane plays in the Absa Premiership is not the same as for Nurkovic, I just want to show the differences.

“They might be playing the same number of games in the league but the one just landed on Monday and plays on Wednesday, while the other one played on Sunday and he’s playing again [the next] Sunday.”

Mosimane has also mentioned his captain Hlompho Kekana as one player to be considered for the award, as well as Gaston Sirino.

Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango has also made Mosimane’s list together with Chiefs forward Lebogang Manyama, who was, however, criticised for dropping his form after the restart of the season.

“I know it’s not related, but that’s my opinion. But [Nurkovic] has done well, I also think Lebogang Manyama did well, to be honest,” said Mosimane.

“Sirino, I’d put him there but he’s sometimes got his things personally, that I say he must clean them, not to be part of that – he can be naughty sometimes and that taints his brilliant performances a little bit, with these red cards and all that.

“Hlompho Kekana would be there; I’d give Themba and Hlompho the same [rating] because they are consistent in the number of games they play under stress and pressure, and Denis [Onyango] is always there.”

The PSL’s joint top-scorers Frank Mhango and Peter Shalulile are missing from Mosimane’s list.

The next PSL Player of the Season will succeed forward Thembinkosi Lorch, who won it last term.