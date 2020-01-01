Mamelodi Sundowns' Mosimane on PSL resumption: How can we play in 10 days?

The 55-year-old is against the idea of resuming the campaign so soon but admits there's nothing anyone could do because of the implications involved

coach Pitso Mosimane has admitted teams find themselves in difficult positions to prepare for the resumption of the season.

As things stand, the suspended campaign is only set to resume in the first week of August after the South African Football Association (Safa) rejected 's proposed date of July 18 for resumption.

Mosimane lamented the number of days they have to use as preparation after being out of action for almost four months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I don't know when the league will resume because everybody says what they say - the PSL says what they say and Safa says what they want to say," said Mosimane in an interview with YOU FM.

"So you'd never know but if we resume according to Safa dates then it's unbelievable that in 10 days time we have to start playing football after we haven't played football for three-and-a-half months.

"How can you not play football after three-and-a-half months and [suddenly] you are expected to play in 10 days?"

The 55-year-old mentor understands why the PSL wants to resume the league as soon as possible, saying there are stress, pressure and financial implications facing both the league and the clubs.

However, he believes the integrity of football should not be tainted in the process, suggesting there will be no football without the players.

"I think this thing is about finishing the league," he continued.

"We understand that we have to finish the league and we understand the stress, the pressure and also financial implications but we also have to worry about the game because to finish the season the games must be played and they must be played by players."

Mosimane also weighed in on rumours that other teams started training long before Safa gave them the go-ahead.

While he acknowledged there should be concrete proof of the allegations, but if they are true, then some teams are trying to gain an unfair advantage over others in the remaining matches of the season.

"And if somehow they haven't played for three-and-a-half months... unless some people are training. There are rumours that teams have been training while there was lockdown Level 5 and Level 4. They want to gain an unfair advantage. So, yeah, there are rumours," Mosimane added.

"I mean, players talk; players from this team are friends with players from another team... and wherever you're training, people are watching and people are looking and you can't hide it.

"We just have to prove that somebody is training but how can you prove that? Unless you go training and take pictures of the people who are training."

"But we hear that there are people who have been training and they want to gain an unfair advantage of winning the games but it's okay. Everybody has to win in whichever way they have to."