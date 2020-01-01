Mamelodi Sundowns' Mosimane: If you want to win the PSL title then you must say so

The Downs tactician talks about his approach when he pipped the Serbian to the league title in two consecutive campaigns

coach Pitso Mosimane has taunted former coach Milutin Sredojevic’s “one game at a time” mantra during their two sides confrontation for the Premier Soccer League ( ) crown in recent seasons.

While Mosimane opted not to mince his words and boldly declared Sundowns’ title intentions, Sredojevic chose a diplomatic stance of not clearly spelling his ambitions.

Amid his openness, Mosimane first romped to a five-point PSL title win at the end of the 2017/18 season, before his side edged the Buccaneers by two points last season.

“That is why I like the rivalry with ‘Micho’ [Sredojevic] and I played on it when they said they did not want to win the league,” said Mosimane as per Times Live.

“Do you remember? They [Pirates] said it for two years. Pirates said‚ ‘We take it one game at a time’‚ you know the usual story. ‘One game at a time‚ we follow the process and the outcome will sort itself out.’ It’s a good talk and I like that.

“But I prefer to put my body on the line and I say it: ‘I want to win the league’. The fact is they also want to win the league.”

Mosimane went on to talk about how Pirates attacking midfielder Thembinkosi Lorch once gave away his team’s dreams.

“At one stage Lorch was at a press conference‚ I don’t know if you were there‚ and he admitted that they were gunning for it. I said‚ ‘Here’s the young man now telling us the truth’. My belief is if you want to win the league‚ you must say it,” Mosimane said.

“If I say to the players‚ ‘One step at a time‚ one game at a time … to where? To where? There must be an objective‚ there must be something we are looking at‚ the trophy.

“How do we arrive at the trophy? Yes‚ of course, it is one step at a time‚ but the trophy is the goal. And once I lose it you know what I always say.

“I will go back and fetch it because I know where it is. So it puts more pressure on me‚ it puts more pressure on the players‚ but I live on pressure. I must enjoy the ride‚ otherwise what’s in it for me?”

However, Mosimane recently refused to point at his side as one of the contenders to be crowned champions.

Sundowns are four points behind log leaders but enjoy a game in hand which could make this season’s title race very close if football resumes in .