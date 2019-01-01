Mamelodi Sundowns’ Mosimane finally gives 'fighters' Kaizer Chiefs credit

The Brazilians’ mentor has credited the German's contribution as the main difference at Naturena

coach Pitso Mosimane has explained why are different this season as compared to their previous campaigns.

Without singling out players such as striker Samir Nurkovic, ‘Jingles’ has heaped praise on coach Ernst Middendorp's influence whilst adding Amakhosi can now punch better.

Mosimane’s men suffered their first 2019/20 Premier Soccer League ( ) loss at the hands of the Soweto giants on Sunday afternoon and he said refereeing blunders should not be confused as if Chiefs are a bad team.

“The difference with Kaizer Chiefs is that they have more spirit now; they have more fight, they pack a good fight, we have to be honest,” Mosimane told the media as quoted by FarPost.

"Of course, they’ve got a good influence of coach Ernst Middendorp, who’s tough and who wants to win. They are more willing, they are stronger than last year, that’s the difference.”

Not for the first time, the reigning PSL champion coach was left to lament poor decisions by the officials that benefitted Middendorp’s side but stated he is not discrediting the Glamour Boys.

“We must never confuse the fight and the will of the team to the mistakes of the referees,” he continued.

“Okay, because it would look like I’m discrediting them that they don’t have a fight, no.

"They have a fight. They’ve come back from 1-0 down to win 2-1 (in previous matches). I mean, we have to give them credit.”

Despite the defeat, the Brazilians remain second on the PSL log table and trail Chiefs by five points, they will now prepare to face off against in the Telkom Knockout Cup this weekend.

Coming back to their PSL schedule, Sundowns will then face FC on Wednesday, November 6 away from home where they will look to bounce back to winning ways.