Mamelodi Sundowns' Mosimane calls for PSL to follow European leagues and return

The accomplished tactician is looking to guide Masandawana to their third successive league trophy

head coach Pitso Mosimane says the current 2019/20 season should be concluded.

The coronavirus pandemic which has killed hundreds of thousands of people worldwide has led to the suspension of the Premier Soccer League ( ) since March 2020.

Sundowns, who are the defending champions, are trailing leaders, on the league standings by four points, but the former have a game in hand.

The South African Football Association (Safa) and PSL recently formed a task team to look at some of the issues on the resumption of football in the country.

“Everybody expects the season to be concluded and I think the season can be concluded," Mosimane said on Daily Sun.

"To be honest a month can conclude the season if we work well and do our things right in terms of precautions and adhering to health regulations

"A round of eight games can be done in a month and we can complete but it is not for me to say how and when."

The 2019/20 French season was cancelled last month and (PSG), who were sitting at the top of the log, were crowned champions.

While the current German campaign recently resumed, matches are being played behind closed doors.

“It is not for me to say we can play behind closed doors. Let’s look at the way the rest of the world is doing‚ we can’t just bring everyone in," Mosimame added.

" has been successful for now‚ have some rebounds now. I don’t know what is happening in because I don’t have most of the information."

In , has been given the green light to return next month by the country's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

"Just follow and copy good things. In Spain‚ which was heavily affected‚ Barca [FC ] are training," the former SuperSport United coach added.

"Possibly we can start with small groups‚ but before you start with small groups there is a lot of consistent testing and precautions that you have to do with facilities and disinfecting.

“I am not an expert in that and I must listen to experts.”

Sundowns are the most successful team in the history of the PSL having won the most (nine) league titles and they are looking to add their 10th trophy this season.