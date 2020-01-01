Mamelodi Sundowns’ Morena will return stronger - Sheppard

The retired winger has urged the Masandawana defender to remain positive after a horrible injury

Former winger Dillon Sheppard has advised injured defender Thapelo Morena to surround himself with positive people.

Morena suffered a horrible ankle injury two weeks ago as they faced SuperSport United in the Nedbank Cup and the MultiChoice Diski Challenge (MDC) coach is confident the 26-year-old will bounce back.

Sheppard was on the books of the reigning Premier Soccer League ( ) champions when he sustained a broken leg back in 2007 against and reveals the Brazilians’ medical team ensured he was taken care of.

"All I can say to Morena is that be positive. If I go back to my injury, it was all about the negative news that I might not play again or he will never play again at Sundowns but I surrounded myself with positive people," Sheppard told the media as quoted by IOL.



“He is at a great club, Sundowns. When I was there, Sundowns looked after myself well medically. They had to close down the hospital in Kimberly because the fans came to see me. He is at a good club that is going to look after him."



With the Brazilians speedy winger set to be sidelined until the 2020/21 season, Sheppard has backed the former Bloemfontein winger to return stronger.

"There are no reasons why he can't be back. He is going to be even better,” added the former Bafana Bafana international.

“These kinds of things are not nice but they are good experiences. They prepare you mentally and make you stronger."



In the wake of Morena’s setback, coach Pitso Mosimane will be pinning his hopes on youngster Nicholus Lukhubeni and on Anele Ngcongca for their experiences.

Meanwhile, Sundowns are at home to Phunya Sele Sele on Wednesday night in the league and will face Vaal University of Technology (VUT) in the Ke Yona competition this coming weekend.