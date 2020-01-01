Mamelodi Sundowns’ Morena reveals his difficult and tiring road to recovery

The Bafana Bafana star picked up an ankle injury in February but is back in training after being ruled out for the rest of the season

utility player Thapelo Morena says Zoom sessions with the club’s physiotherapists were critical for his quick recovery.

Two days after damaging ligaments in his right ankle during a Nedbank Cup Round of 32 1-0 win over SuperSport United on February 8, Morena underwent surgery.

Sundowns’ training base at Chloorkop was then closed due to the coronavirus outbreak and most of Morena’s recovery period was spent at home, doing virtual physiotherapy sessions.

More teams

But he is now back on the football pitch although doing light training in Rustenburg where Sundowns are currently camped.

“Ja, my journey to recovery has been hectic a bit because I didn’t have the full attention of the team but I had support from the physio staff, and the team as well via Zoom,” said Morena as per Times Live.

“The doctors said to me I must just take it easy and do my level best to see when I can come back.

“Currently I’m not training full with the team. There are some activities that I do with the team and I complete everything on the side alone with the physio. But I think everything is going well and it’s been the way we’ve planned it.

“The most important thing is when your mindset is right and you are doing the right things. Mostly, I was at home with my wife and my daughter. Some of my cousins also used to come and visit. It was a bit difficult but we managed the whole situation very well.”

His worth to the club was shown when Sundowns were recently rewarded with a new five-year contract while he was busy working on his fitness.

Article continues below

“You know it’s very difficult for a big team, especially when a player gets injured and they have to give him a certain contract. I was very happy and very humbled with that,” Morena said.

While he was ruled out for the rest of the season, he could participate in the campaign’s remaining games if Premier Soccer League ( ) action resumes as he hopes to be better soon.

“You know, the first day was a bit difficult, a bit tiring and demanded more from the players but I think soon everybody will be feeling much better,” he said.