Mamelodi Sundowns' Mokwena wary of 'difficult' Kaizer Chiefs ahead MTN8 meeting - 'Amakhosi have improved despite results'

Rhulani Mokwena is anticipating a tough clash against Kaizer Chiefs in the second leg of the MTN8 semi-final clash.

TELL ME MORE: Chiefs are not getting it right as anticipated especially in the Premier Soccer League where they have been inconsistent.

It has put the technical bench under pressure to deliver with a section of the fans, on several occasions, resorting to hooliganism.

Despite what is going on, on and off the pitch, Mokwena insists it is not reason enough to undermine the Glamour Boys.

The 36-year-old says Chiefs have improved as opposed to the previous campaigns.

WHAT HE SAID: "We have a small advantage, an advantage that we worked very hard to get, but it will mean nothing if we don’t pitch in the second leg," Mokwena told the media.

"At Sundowns, we try to win every match and it will not be any different on Saturday, even though it’s going to be very difficult because, contrary to what the result suggests, we are playing against a very good side. A very improved Kaizer Chiefs team.

"I watched both their games against Royal AM and SuperSport United, and I saw a completely different side that played against us in the first leg, they are a good side, they have some good players, and they create quite a lot more chances."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Downs were lucky to get a 1-1 draw in the first leg staged at the FNB Stadium.

It was the only time they have failed to win in all competitive matches played this season - Premier Soccer League, Caf Champions League, and the MTN8.

Saturday's meeting will be the third time Masandawana are playing Amakhosi; the first time was in the league whereby it ended 2-1 in their favour.

WHAT NEXT: After a morale-boosting win over Orlando Pirates in the midweek assignment, Mokwena is hoping to advance to the MTN8 final.