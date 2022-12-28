Mamelodi Sundowns’ Mokwena to make more changes as he settles into Masandawana hot seat

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Rhulani Mokwena has said there will be more technical changes at the club.

Sundowns coaching team to be reshuffled

Dismisses Riedoh Berdien & Marcus Mashilo expulsion claims

Masandawana to face Orlando Pirates in 2022’s last game

WHAT HAPPENED? Mokwena was handed the Masandawana hot seat in October as he assumed the responsibility as the head coach.

Manqoba Mngqithi and Steve Komphela, with whom he had shared co-coaching roles before, were redeployed as senior coach and first-team coach, respectively.

Before the Premier League restarts, Mokwena has explained why more changes will happen at the Pretoria club.

WHAT HAS BEE SAID: "And there will be even more changes, for sure, because the club has given me an opportunity for which I’m extremely grateful for, they have given me the support that I am extremely grateful for," Mokwena explained.

"And my [role] is to reward them and repay that.

"Part of that is knowing I need a very strong team around me because I cannot do it alone, and that means, for sure, in the interim, moving in a direction that the club wants to move in because the club will always outlive me and be more important than me.

"Therefore, when in due course, the club will definitely make announcements as to what changes will be made to the technical team."

AND WHAT IS MORE: The tactician also dismissed rumours that strength and conditioning coach Riedoh Berdien and assistant goalkeeper coach Marcus Mashilo have been expelled.

"I would refrain from using the word [expel], I would say that it’s only normal in any football club that when a head coach is appointed that there are technical changes and it’s only normal," Mokwena added.

"For sure, the club will make necessary announcements as we go, but to use the word expel is a little bit extreme, but normal. Especially when it’s Rhulani, we tend to be a bit extreme, so I understand, but it’s only normal."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: When Sundowns made the structural changes to its technical bench, it generated uproar as some felt Mngqithi and Khomple deserved to be given the head coach position given their experience.

Should Mokwena go ahead and make the changes he anticipates, the Masandawana supporters would want to know the reasons that involved such changes given that the team looks to be in stable condition.

If Berdien and Mashilo are dismissed, the fans will also be eager to know who the new occupants of the positions will be.

WHAT NEXT FOR MOKWENA? The league’s defending champions will host Orlando Pirates on December 30 in what is the biggest matchday clash as the PSL resumes.