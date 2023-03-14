Mamelodi Sundowns first-team coach Steve Komphela says it's a no-contest his boss Rhulani Mokwena should be named the 2022/23 Coach of the Season.

Mokwena was appointed Downs coach last October

He is on course to guiding Downs to a PSL title

Komphela rates Mokwena as this season's best coach

WHAT HAPPENED? Sundowns are on course for a record-extending sixth straight Premier Soccer League title. With eight league games remaining before the season ends, they enjoy a 17-point lead.

Mokwena has been Masandawana head coach for five months following changes to the club’s technical team, which elevated him to being the boss while demoting his former co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi.

Komphela feels Mokwena should undoubtedly be picked as the season's best coach.

WHAT KOMPHELA SAID: “Please, so be it, don’t rob him,” said Komphela as per FARPost

“Because there’s a tendency that things must be done based on certain circumstances, but he’s done a hell of a great job. Let’s be honest.

“And you can’t say whether they should give him or not, but if his work says give it to him, you have no option.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While the league title appears to be a foregone conclusion, Mokwena’s biggest test is now winning the Caf Champions League. Since being crowned African champions in 2016, the Brazilians have been struggling to conquer the continent.

It is to be seen if Mokwena is the solution they have been looking for in recent years to help them regain continental glory. Another task facing Mokwena is helping Sundowns stay clear ahead of Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates on the domestic scene.

WHAT NEXT FOR MOKWENA? After smashing Al Ahly 5-2 in the Caf Champions League last weekend, Sundowns resume their PSL campaign by hosting Royal AM on Tuesday.

Mokwena would be hoping to help his side recover from dropping points in their last league outing away at Stellenbosch.