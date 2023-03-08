Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena has revealed his desire to coach Bafana Bafana in future.

Mokwena expressed his desire to coach Bafana

The Sundowns boss would love to ‘serve the nation’

36-year-old does not mind starting as an assistant

WHAT HAPPENED? Mokwena said he turned down an opportunity to join the national team set-up in the past but has not ruled out taking a role as an assistant going forward.

The 36-year-old is enjoying a great run, with Sundowns close to winning a sixth successive PSL title while still in the Caf Champions League and the quarter-finals of the Nedbank Cup, having not lost a game in all competitions since September 2.

Mokwena has been lauded as one of the modern coaches who preach progressive football given how entertaining they have been under his leadership. His revelation that he would love to coach Bafana Bafana is likely to excite fans given a section of them have never warmed to current coach Hugo Broos whom they accuse of employing ‘negative tactics.’

His win percentage of nearly 80 percent would also be appealing to supporters even if his success at Sundowns has been described as ‘bought’ by their critics to the club’s big spending.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “I had an opportunity [to join Bafana’s coaching set-up] a couple of years ago by coach Stuart Baxter and I was still at Pirates in the previous job,” he told Marawa Sports Worldwide.

“It did not make sense then, and maybe is something that we live it to God’s hands when the timing is right, God shall make it possible.

“I think everybody wants to be in a position where they can serve their country and if my serving the nation comes in a situation where I have to be an assistant, I shall avail myself.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mokwena has worked through the ranks at Sundowns, starting with the development side, before being promoted to assistant under former coach Pitso Mosimane.

He left the club in 2017 to become Milutin Sredojevic’s assistant at Orlando Pirates before returning as a co-coach alongside Manqoba Mngqithi when Mosimane left for Egyptian giants Al Ahly in 2020. He was promoted to head coach this term.

WHAT’S NEXT? Mokwena’s focus is currently on Sundowns’ local and continental assignments, starting with Saturday’s Champions League tie against Al Ahly at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday.