Mamelodi Sundowns' Mokwena names tough players to play against 'difficult Bumamuru' in Caf Champions League

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena is not expecting an easy outing against minnows Bumamuru in the Caf Champions League outing.

TELL ME MORE: Last season's semi-finalists Sundowns will make a trip to Tanzania where they are scheduled to play the Burundi champions at Azam Complex in the first leg match of the second preliminary round of the annual competition.

Despite coming into the match owing to their experience, Mokwena has hinted they will have to employ caution against the debutants.

The tactician has further named players who can cause problems against the Premier Soccer League champions.

WHAT HE SAID: "Bumamuru, a very difficult team, a newly established team, only nine years old but extremely ambitious with ownership that comes within the community and they did exceptionally well two seasons ago to win two [domestic] trophies and qualify for the CAF Confederations Cup," Mokwena said ahead of the match.

"[Issa] Hakizimana, who is the right centre-half, tall aggressive, very good with the ball, the winger [Amissi] Bizimana, also aggressive, fast, u[fleet footed], and then a very good striker in [Ali] Valentin, so a very good profile.

"We know the team, pedigree and experience, attitude of playing for wins, a good team with good possibilities to give us a good game."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sundowns were exempted from the initial round owing to their exploits in the competition as well as their ranking on the continent.

However, it was not the case with Buma; they had to go past the Gabonese team CS Bendje.

After a 1-1 draw away, the Burundians recorded a massive 5-1 win at home to make it into the next phase.

WHAT NEXT: It will be interesting to see how Bumamuru will play against the quality Downs side in their first-ever meeting.