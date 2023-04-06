Mamelodi Sundowns' Mokwena laughs off Orlando Pirates and Chippa United criticism - 'I laugh at those things'

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena has denied assumptions he failed during his time at Orlando Pirates and Chippa United.

WHAT HAPPENED: Mokwena struggled for consistency when he was Orlando Pirates coach from August to December 2019. After taking over from Milutin Sredojevic, Bucs won four games, drew five, and lost as many in the 14 matches Mokwena was in charge.

He was later given an opportunity to coach Chippa United but his tenure lasted from March to July 2020 after failing to consistently get positive results for the team.

However, it has not been the case at Sundowns for the 36-year-old. After fully getting the mandate to drive the team forward at the beginning of the season, Mokwena won the Premier Soccer League with a record 23 matches and is in the race to win the Caf Champions League and the Nedbank Cup.

The tactician is however adamant he did not fail at Pirates and later on at Chippa United.

WHAT HE SAID: "The game of football is such a strange game. The same way I have never defended myself — and believe you me, I can defend myself — for the results at Pirates," Mokwena said as quoted by Sowetan.

"People talk about [my stint at] Chippa being a failure, I laugh at those things; Pirates being a failure, I laugh at those things.

"I laugh because I have got facts. But there is a certain narrative that people want to drive.

"So I have got to allow people to drive that narrative. But if I allowed you to drive a narrative in the bad moments, I should allow you to drive the narrative in the good moments."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Currently, Downs are on a 22-match unbeaten run across all competitions.

They have hit a 60-point mark after 24 matches, and might as well finish the season with more than 70 points with their current form.

The team will play CR Belouizdad in the quarter-final of the Caf Champions League.

In the Nedbank Cup, the Brazilians are scheduled to play Stellenbosch.

WHAT NEXT: On Sunday, Downs play Swallows in South Africa's top-flight football game.