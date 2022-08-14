The reigning Coach of the Season lauded his side's dominant performance against Amakhosi at Loftus Versfeld Stadium

Mamelodi Sundowns co-head coach Rhulani Mokwena claimed that they didn't come into the game against Kaizer Chiefs with something to prove on Saturday.

Some questioned Masandawana's quality as a team after the Tshwane giants' surprise 1-0 loss to TS Galaxy on Wednesday and they responded by hammering Chiefs 4-0 in Pretoria.

“No, but it depends who was doubting us you know. We never doubted ourselves. We knew that this is the same team that only lost five games in two seasons, so we back to winning games now so very difficult to have doubts,” Mokwena told SuperSport TV.

“Look, they have got the personally now. Coach Arthur [Zwane] is doing very, very well because it’s not easy to instil a mentally and to instil a style of play and look we adapt.

“Today, we had to adapt to Khama [Billiat] because he initiates the press. The wingers are a little bit narrower. They’re not as wide as TS Galaxy and then you have to have a little bit more mobility to find the six.

“But we had to drag Khama and be a bit patient for Khama to jump out and once Khama jumps out we knew we had a little bit of space.

“But our build-up is always different in relation to how the opposition press and we play always and adapt to the opposition."

Goals from Man of Match Peter Shalulile (brace), Gaston Sirino, and new signing Abubaker Nasir earned Masandawana the win, but Mokwena insisted that it was a team effort.

“A collective approach, collective performance and just not Peter or Nasir but Mshishi [Themba Zwane] was outstanding. Mshishi was very good, positionally he was magnificent. I think this was the best tactical performance from Neo [Maema] excellent," he continued.

“[Aubrey] Modiba took up the right positions. We needed him to be a little bit closer to AJ [Andile Jali] because we needed [Khuliso] Mudau to be a little bit higher.

“And because we needed Mudau to be a little bit higher we needed (Teboho Mokoena) Tebza to be a little bit wider and because we needed that then we needed AJ to have a little more protection from Neo that’s why I say Neo was fantastic. Tactically, the best player on the pitch today."