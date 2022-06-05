The former Orlando Pirates interim mentor indicated that he has huge respect for the man who is in his first coaching job in the PSL

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rhulani Mokwena has opened up about his rivalry with Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane.



The two coaches were seen sharing a hug and having a chat after a blockbuster clash PSL match between Chiefs and Sundowns which ended in a 1-1 draw on May 8.



Zwane was an interim coach at the time, but he has since been handed the job on a permanent basis and Mokwena has now pointed out that he has huge admiration for the Soweto-born tactician.



“He’s someone I have huge admiration for,” Mokwena told iDiski Times.



“I’ve got a very soft spot for him because I always thought I was the one coach that spent a lot more time in the township, watching games, and coaching until I met Arthur.



“Because everywhere I go in Soweto I bump into him, it’s crazy. I go to Meadowlands, I bump into him. I go to Kingston, I bump into him. I go to Protea South, I bump into him, I go to Braam Fisher, I bump into him."



Mokwena, whose father Julius Sono played for Soweto giants Orlando Pirates, also explained that they have similar backgrounds having also started their coaching careers with amateur teams.



“He’s a slave of this game, he is extremely committed and passionate about it. And this comes from way, way back to tell you the truth," the reigning PSL Coach of the Season said.



“And even at a certain point, there was a little bit of a rivalry brewing between Black Poison and Galatasaray, which was a team that he was part of, coaching and working with his brother.



“But great to see that he’s reached the level that he’s reached. He is going to become an incredible coach, extremely knowledgeable and hardworking. It’s someone that I have huge, huge regards and respect for.”