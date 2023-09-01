Mamelodi Sundowns' Mokwena disputes Bafana Bafana coach Broos’ take on Kaizer Chiefs - ‘They have made incredible progress’

While Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos sees no improvement in Kaizer Chiefs, Rhulani Mokwena is against that assertion.

Broos snubbed Chiefs players from his squad

He said no Chiefs player deserves to be in the Bafana squad

But Mokwena sees improvements in Chiefs

WHAT HAPPENED? After snubbing Amakhosi players from his final squad for the upcoming international friendly matches, Broos remarked that Chiefs are in the same space they were last season.

The Belgian tactician said no Amakhosi player deserves to be in the national team.

But Mokwena has picked up some positives from Molefi Ntseki's side.

WHAT WAS SAID: "I think they [Chiefs] have made incredible progress," Mokwena said as per KickOff.

"l have a few more games to watch but fortunately I've had enough time to watch three matches now. I think a very good performance against AmaZulu.

"I think last night's performance was also quite good against Stellenbosch, a very difficult Stellenbosch team away from home.

"Then I visited our match against them. There it does look to be a repetition of some of the processes from of possession type of perspective. They look to be a little bit more growing up with the actions without the ball and you can see a little bit with the stability that maybe the profile of their midfield gives them, especially [Edson] Castillo and Yusuf Maart.”

AND WHAT MORE? Mokwena goes on to mention goalkeeper Brandon Petersen, in-form Pule Mmodi and Siyethemba Sithebe as other top performers for Chiefs.

"Brandon Petersen gives them a very good foundation to be able to build their defensive schemes and structural forms but of course yeah Pule Mmodi gives a different dimension with [Mduduzi] Mdantsane who is very experienced, very good in between the lines and a different type of profile to when they played against us with Sithebe for an example in a midfield three,” said Mokwena.

"But and also the influence of the substitutes, they've got a very strong bench. They make they make very influential subs and we know some of the things that we have to do already we started speaking about it today.

"We'll do a little bit more work to tomorrow with our technical approach and get ourselves ready for what's going to be very difficult game for us on Saturday."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mokwena's remarks could be seen as diplomatic and flattery ahead of Amakhosi and Sundowns clash in the MTN8 semi-finals, first leg on Saturday.

Chiefs host Masandawana at FNB Stadium in a high-stakes affair as Ntseki is trying to win over Amakhosi fans by breaking their eight-year trophy drought.

Mokwena speaks highly of Chiefs, a team he beat 2-1 in a Premier Soccer League encounter in August at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

WHAT NEXT? The weekend MTN8 semi-finals will be the last club football action before the Fifa international break in which Bafana Bafana will face Namibia and DR Congo in friendlies.