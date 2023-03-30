Mamelodi Sundowns' Mokwena compares Mosimane and Koller before commenting on rumour linking him to Al Ahly

Rhulani Mokwena believes Pitso Mosimane and Marcel Koller are great coaches while insisting he is happy and not intending to ditch Mamelodi Sundowns.

There has been debate concerning Mosimane and Koller

Mokwena comments on the same

36-yer-old discusses his Downs' future

WHAT HAPPENED: Recently, Al Ahly treasurer Khaled Mortagy opined Koller is better than Mosimane and the best coach for the club since Manuel Jose.

Koller has managed 32 Al Ahly games, winning 22, drawing six, and losing four. They are on course to win the Egyptian league for the first time in two seasons. However, they have struggled in the Caf Champions League and unless they comfortably beat Al Hilal in their final Group B game, they risk being eliminated.

During his time in Egypt, Mosimane won back-to-back Champions League titles, two Caf Super Cups, Egypt Cup, and two Club World Cup bronze medals.

Mokwena has now joined the debate and aired his opinion regarding the same.

WHAT HE SAID: "I admit that coach Mosimane is one of those who paved the way for glory for African coaches," Mosimane told iDiski Times .

"Mosimane and Koller are great coaches, and most of the team’s elements continue with them.

"Al Ahly performed well under Mosimane, and are now doing well with Koller. There are technical differences on the field only according to the tactical methods of each of them."

AND WHAT IS MORE: The 36-year-old has further insisted he is happy and not concerned with rumours linking him out of Masandawana.

"I do not follow social media or the media. I focus on my team and try to make the fans happy," Mokwena continued.

"I am very happy in this club and the support I receive from the Club President, the fans, and the players.

"I enjoy my time here at Sundowns, and this is the most important thing for me."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mokwena recently led the Brazilians to a convincing 5-2 win over Al Ahly to seal their place in the Caf Champions League quarters.

In South Africa, Masandawana have been exceptional and are on the verge of securing their sixth consecutive league title.

Sundowns are also in the last eight of the Nedbank Cup hoping to successfully defend their crown.

WHAT NEXT: Mokwena is keen on helping Downs win the Caf Champions League, the Premier Soccer League, and the Nedbank Cup.