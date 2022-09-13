The 32-year-old forward is yet to feature in any match for the Brazilians this season amid rumours he could return to the Soweto giants

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rhulani Mokwena has thrown his weight behind struggling strikers Kermit Erasmus and Gift Motupa.

The two have been struggling for game time amid rumours linking Erasmus with a move back to Orlando Pirates.

Marcelo Allende taking shirt number 11 which used to belong to Erasmus has fueled rumours that the 32-year-old is on his way out of Chloorkop.

In defending Erasmus and Motupa, Mokwena shed some light on the duo’s situation, using examples of some of the world’s best footballers.

“These things happen in football. I saw Gabriel Jesus coming to Manchester City and then going to Arsenal,” said Mokwena as per Times Live.

“Barcelona bought Zlatan Ibrahimovic and he did the best he could and they sent him away and he went to Man United.

"Romelu Lukaku joined Chelsea from Inter. Unfortunately, it didn’t work out. These things do happen.

“It doesn’t say the move was wrong, it doesn’t profile the player in any way because we all know the qualities Kermit has, the qualities Gift has.”

Erasmus and Motupa have not even featured on the Sundowns bench this season and their struggles come as the Brazilians signed striker Abubeker Nasir, who has already established himself as a key member of the team.

But Mokwena maintains Erasmus and Motupa will enjoy the full support of the team.

“As long as they are still part of the team, we will do the best we can to support and help them,” Mokwena said.

“We believe in them and trust them to be able to give us an output. Like all the other players, while they are at Sundowns they are our players and we love them. We will continue to show them support and appreciation.”

Sundowns host AmaZulu on Sunday in their next league game and it is to be seen if the struggling players will be given a run.