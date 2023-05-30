Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Teboho Mokoena has revealed how Manchester City midfielder Rodri Hernandez influenced his game.

Mokoena has been excellent for Downs

Won the Player of the Year Award

Explains how Rodri influenced him

WHAT HAPPENED: Mokoena had an excellent Premier Soccer League campaign with eventual champions Sundowns and in the end, he won the Midfielder of the Season award and wasalso crowned the Player of the Year.

However, it was not easy as the Bafana Bafana international insisted, explaining how Rodri motivated him.

Mokoena has further lauded coach Rhulani Mokwena for shaping him and ensuring he consistently delivers.

WHAT HE SAID: "Coach Rulani has reminded me throughout the season that my job is to protect the defence so that we concede fewer goals as a team," Mokwena said as quoted by Far Post.

"I did a lot of work with the coach. I started being interested in Rodri Hernandez and watching Manchester City as well as how he moves and defends.

"In addition, the 26-year-old admitted that Mokwena has played a massive part in his growth and interests as a footballer.

"I would like to relay a special thank you to him and I’m looking forward to next season. I will always do the dirty work for the team, score, and assist when needed, but I know there are players that will do that.

"My job is to protect the team and defend because I know that the players in front of me will score. My target for this season was to play regularly and perform well."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mokoena played 24 PSL matches and managed to get a goal and an assist.

The 26-year-old was also vital for Masandawana in their Caf Champions League adventure - which ended in the semi-final, whereby he played nine matches and scored once.

WHAT NEXT: Mokoena and his teammates are currently on holiday to recover from a long season before preparations for the new campaign begin.