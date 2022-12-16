Mamelodi Sundowns' Modiba hopeful Broos can help him achieve overseas dream

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Aubrey Modiba believes South Africa boss Hugo Kroos can help him him get a move abroad.

Modiba has been a regular under Broos

He has his sights set abroad

Modiba believes consistency at Bafana level can help him

WHAT HAPPENED: The left-back made his debut for South Africa in 2016 but was left in the cold later on until Broos took charge.

The Mamelodi Sundowns player was part of the Bafana team that played against Sierra Leone in an international friendly and scored as his team claimed a 4-0 win.

He was benched in the game against Botswana but featured when Bafana faced Mozambique and Angola.

Modiba has explained how regular involvement with the national team might impact his career positively.

WHAT HE SAID: "This is a coach that has won the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) title with Cameroon, head coached some big teams in Belgium. He has been all over the world and obviously, he knows people," Modiba said as quoted by iDiski Times.

"I think having him in my corner as my coach I think can help play a big role in terms of me playing abroad.

"But it’s obviously up to me how I work and what I do on the field because he won’t just say let me take you overseas if I’m not working hard and not helping the team.

"So it is up to me whether I want to get that opportunity. If it comes I don’t think I will look back but at the moment I’m focusing on Sundowns and cementing my place at the national level, hopefully, something will come up."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Downs left-back will hope to be included as Bafana continue their push for the 2023 Afcon finals to be held in Ivory Coast.

The team is placed in Group K of the qualifiers alongside Morocco and Liberia. They started their campaign with a 2-1 loss against the Atlas Lions.

IN TWO PICTURES:

Mamelodi Sundowns

Backpagepix

WHAT NEXT: Modiba and South Africa will be in action on March 20 against Liberia. The latter lost their last meeting against Morocco 2-0.