Mamelodi Sundowns' Mngqithi denounces 'spiteful' Kaizer Chiefs for hosting Al Ahly

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi has lashed out at Kaizer Chiefs for opening their training facilities to Al Ahly.

After landing in South Africa on Wednesday, Al Ahly used the Kaizer Chiefs Village in Naturena as their training base preparing for Saturday’s Caf Champions League match which they lost 1-0 to Sundowns at FNB Stadium.

Al Ahly expressed gratitude for Chiefs’ hospitality and said they were open to a collaboration with the Soweto giants.

“I think what makes it sweeter for me is a collaboration. When you remember during the bubble, we could use the change room, at FNB you could not use the change rooms, I mean our countrymen could not use the change room,” said Mngqithi as per iDiski Times.

“But this change room was open for Al Ahly now, against us. For me, winning this match was sweeter because I felt Chiefs was being spiteful because we could’ve easily taken Al Ahly to the change room that has got a ramp on the other side, that long-distance because it’s our home match.

"But it’s not our home match when they’ve got the change room of the home team. So that for me was very spiteful because we almost had the same scenario last season but we don’t talk about these things because we respect and we’re patriotic.”

Mngqithi said Sundowns turned down Wydad Casablanca’s request to use their Chloorkop training facilities when the Moroccans came to South Africa to face Chiefs in the Champions League last season.

“We’ve been in the space of the Champions League for many years now,” Mngqithi continued.

“Wydad wanted to train in our facility when they were coming to play Chiefs last year. But we did not allow them to train in our facility because they would’ve meant we’re forming an alliance with people from outside.

“So for me more than beating Al Ahly, I think this is just a good lesson on patriotism, on respecting the fact that when we compete at this stage, we’re no longer competing with the Sundowns badge, we’re competing with the flag of the country.

“It’s very important, I’m not saying we must create opponent enemies, but we must have a little more respect of the fact that we are representing the country, Ahly is representing their country.

Article continues below

“If the conditions are made to be nice by our countrymen, which we didn’t do last season, for me that is where this thing is a little bit nice because when it’s a collaboration you must be proud of it.”

Following their victory on Saturday, Sundowns opened a six-point gap at the top of Group A with two games remaining.