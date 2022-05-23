Mamelodi Sundowns’ Mngqithi reveals game plan around Shalulile

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi has reacted to striker Peter Shalulile’s failure to break the 25-goal Premier Soccer League record set by former Kaizer Chiefs forward Collins Mbesuma.

Shalulile struck 23 league goals this season and could not reach the tally managed by Mbesuma during the 2004/05 season.

The Namibian grabbed Sundowns’ last goal in Monday’s 3-2 win over Royal AM at Chatsworth Stadium in their last league game of the season,

“It was very unfortunate, we had spoken about it to try and support him as much as we can, even if we were to get a penalty we were going to give it to him but unfortunately that maybe caused a little bit of anxiety on 'Kutu' [Thabiso Kutumela],” Mngqithi told SuperSport TV.

“Because he was trying to do the right thing, he could have easily scored but he tried maybe he should try to give it to Peter to increase the number of goals and we must accept and understand since he could have done better, the gesture was a very good gesture.”

Monday’s result saw Masandawana end their league campaign on a high as they were officially crowned champions.

However, it was a match they risked being frustrated in after they led 3-0 but allowed the hosts to pull two goals back.

After most of their players were out with flu, they went into the game heavily depleted.

“I think it's something that's expected when playing Royal AM even though we were sloppy in that moment we made four substitutions,” added Mngqithi.

“Because we were also trying to save some legs because the pitch is very heavy and we have a very important match over the weekend, so we had to take out some of the players we think are going to be very important even in that match.

“That is why maybe we had to expect them to come out the way they did, obviously we're unhappy that we let the foot off the pedal, which we could have done better but in football, some of these things can be expected.”

Sundowns now turn attention to Sunday’s Nedbank Cup final against Marumo Gallants and they hope some players would have recovered from the flu that has hit their camp.