Mamelodi Sundowns' Mngqithi on Zwane fitness, Motupa and Erasmus updates

The Brazilians have already wrapped up the league title and turn to fitness issues in their camp

Mamelodi Sundowns have been unclear on the availability of Themba Zwane for Wednesday’s Premier Soccer League trip to Bloemfontein Celtic but have confirmed forward Gift Motupa is back from injury while Kermit Erasmus and Keletso Makgalwa are ruled out.

Zwane lasted 51 minutes in last Saturday’s 0-0 draw against Swallows FC and was replaced by Sibusiso Vilakazi but the club has been coy about his fitness status.

Co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi has, however, said their squad is in a “good space'' despite injury concerns.

“I think the preparations have gone very well. We were just unfortunate to lose Themba Zwane in our game against Swallows,” Mngqithi told Sundowns media.

“But Motupa is coming back, which is very good for us. We do not have too many injuries at this stage. We only have Kermit out, we also have Makgalwa out but generally, the squad is in a very good space and it is promising to give us an interesting match.”

Sundowns face a Celtic side which knocked them out of the MTN8 early in the season before holding them 0-0 in the reverse league fixture at Lucas Moripe Stadium in January.

“Bloemfontein Celtic have always given us a very big run for our money,” said Mngqithi.

“They are a very organised team, playing some very good football which makes our life very difficult in most cases. But we do believe we have a team that is capable of breaking them down. We have looked at their matches, profiled their players they have been using of late. They can hurt you if you take them for granted. It is a game we have to win at all costs so we want to give it our best shot.”

Sundowns might have already sealed the league title but they are playing for prestige as they seek to end the season with just one defeat which came from Kaizer Chiefs.

Intentions to conclude their campaign on 69 points were dealt a blow when they were held by Swallows and the best they can manage now is 67 points if they win their two league games.

“We think our boys are a bit more professional. We did not have a good start against Swallows,” Mngqithi said.

“There were many conditions, the pitch was not very good but I also think the players did not understand how important it was for us to fight for a result in that match. But as soon as we spoke to them they picked their game up and they started showing signs that they want to win it.

“We were unfortunate not to come with a result from there. There were many other circumstances I think also hindered the progress of the team in this game but it's all promising.”