Mamelodi Sundowns' Mngqithi: Motsepe could make Africa compete with Europe

The South African billionaire is set to be confirmed as the leader of the continent's football governing body on Friday

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi has predicted the dawn of a new era at Caf when Patrice Motsepe takes over as president of the organisation.

After entering into a pact with his rival candidates, Motsepe is expected to be announced as the new Caf boss on Friday by vote of acclamation in Rabat, Morocco.

He replaces Ahmad Ahmad whose reign was blighted by allegations of maladministration including the Madagascan being banned by Fifa.

Mngqithi has for many years worked under Motsepe who is the owner of Sundowns and feels that Caf will now have quality leadership under the mining magnate.

“I think everybody will attest to the influence he’s had in the Premier Soccer League with Sundowns where he put a vision and ensured that it was achieved‚” said Mngqithi as per Sowetan Live.

“He’s always wanted to dominate the African football space and we are trying our level best to be a team that is always among the top four on the continent.

“We are working very hard every day to try and achieve those targets. He wants to get into office at Caf and one thing for sure is that he will tremendously improve corporate governance and bring his business acumen into that space.”

The Brazilians tactician says the football governing body will attract more sponsors and experience improved corporate governance.

“When you have someone of that profile at Caf‚ I don’t think it will be that difficult to get some top sponsors that can raise the profile of our continental competitions,” Mngqithi said.

“He will always do his best to make sure that we garner top sponsorships and make administration more clinical and more accountable.

“I am more than confident that the impact he is going to have on the African space as Caf president will take the development of football into another space. Maybe we will be able to compete with the Europeans‚ the Asians and other continents.

“But I am more than optimistic that if he can get into that office he will add a lot of value‚ and [that is] not to say Caf at the moment is corrupt. But I think when he is there he will make sure that everything runs accordingly. I am looking forward to that and I think it will be one of the best things to happen.”