Mamelodi Sundowns’ Mngqithi, Mokwena and Jali sweep PSL awards for December

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coaches Manqoba Mngqithi and Rhulani Mokwena have clinched the coach of the month award for December.

Meanwhile, Sundowns midfielder Andile Jali has scooped the best player award for the same month while Nkosingiphile Ngcobo’s goal for Kaizer Chiefs was voted the best.

PSL has confirmed on their official social media pages the latest development by stating: “Congratulations to the Masandawana co-coaches for their third successive award of the season,” in reference to Mngqithi and Mokwena achievement.

#DStvPrem Coach of the Month (December 2021)



CONGRATULATIONS to the @Masandawana co-coaches for their third successive award of the season 🎉🎈🥇🎊 pic.twitter.com/QNwapenkAL — Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) January 17, 2022

On Jali, who is having a great season with the Brazilians, PSL said: “Congratulations to Sundowns midfielder Jali for the player award.”

And on the best goal for December, PSL tweeted: “Congratulations to Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Nkosingiphile Ngcobo for winning the goal of December.”

During the month of December, Sundowns featured in seven top-flight matches, winning four matches, drawing two, and losing one.

They kicked off the month with a 1-1 draw against Stellenbosch FC, secured a comeback 3-2 win against Royal AM, beat SuperSport United 1-0, floored Baroka FC 2-1 before hammering rivals Orlando Pirates 4-1.

However, their winning run was halted after they suffered their first defeat of the season, 1-0 against AmaZulu, and they concluded the month with a 1-1 draw against Marumo Gallants.

This is the third successive award for Mngqithi and Mokwena so far in this season, the latest coming in the month of October/November after leading Sundowns to three wins and two draws in their five league games.

After the December run, Sundowns are currently topping the 16-team table with 44 points from 19 matches while Pirates are second on 30 points from 19 matches and Stellenbosch third with 29 points from 19 outings.

Article continues below

Meanwhile, Ngcobo’s goal that has been voted the best, came in Amakhosi’s 2-0 win against Sekhukhune United at FNB Stadium on December 12.

Ngcobo unleashed a left-footed effort from outside the 18-yard areas that beat the visiting team’s goalkeeper Toaster Nsabata and set the Soweto-giants to the vital victory.