Mamelodi Sundowns' Mngqithi makes huge Ngcobo claim and picks Kaizer Chiefs' Dolly over Billiat

Mamelodi Sundowns co-head coach Manqoba Mngiqithi has listed four players who he believes should be considered for the PSL Footballer of the Season.



The accomplished tactician feels the Sundowns trio of Themba Zwane, Andile Jali and Peter Shalulile, and Kaizer Chiefs playmaker Keagan Dolly should be nominated for the top local individual accolade.



Mngqithi picked Dolly over his fellow former Sundowns star Billiat despite the latter having been Chiefs' most influential player and one of the best performers this season.



Billiat has registered more assists (eight) in the PSL than any other player and he is also Amakhosi's top scorer with nine goals across all competitions.



“From my team, Peter deserves it, Jali deserves it and Zwane deserves it. But I also think Dolly deserves it. Dolly had a good season and for that he deserves it,” Mngqithi told the media.



Shalulile is the current holder of the PSL Footballer of the Season award, while Zwane won the accolade at the end of the 2019/20 campaign.



The former Lamontville Golden Arrows coach believes Chiefs youngster Nkosingiphile Ngcobo could have stood a good chance to be the footballer of the season if he had played regularly this term.



“There’s a young player who I thought could have really set the stage alight this season based on his performances last season — the young Nkosingiphile Ngcobo from Kaizer Chiefs," he added.



“I believe had that boy had a lot of game time this season there was a lot he could have offered, but in terms of the player of the season I think those that I have counted deserve it.”



Ngcobo has mostly been used as a bit-part player this term by coach Stuart Baxter who has since left Amakhosi and the attacking midfielder is now enjoying regular game time under co-interim coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard.



The 2020-21 season was the former South Africa under-20 international's best campaign since being promoted from the Chiefs academy to the first team as he scored four times in 40 competitive matches.



This term has seen Ngcobo score just two goals in 16 matches across all competitions.