'We are entering last cycle' - Mamelodi Sundowns' Mngqithi looks to wrap up PSL title after TS Galaxy win

The 50-year-old tactician explained that his charges are willing to fight again after Masandawana won their third match in a row

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi says his side is entering the final stretch of the league season following the Tshwane giants' win over TS Galaxy on Sunday.

Masandawana edged closer to successfully retaining the PSL title after claiming a 1-0 win over the Rockets at Mbombela Stadium courtesy of Peter Shalulile's first-half goal.

Mngqithi acknowledged that is never easy to play against Galaxy head coach Owen da Gama as the Rockets made Masandawana sweat for the victory.

"Like I told you before playing against Owen any time that he coaches it's never easy because the team has good intensity," Mngqithi told SuperSport TV.

"They don't give you time on the ball. They work very hard and we had to break down and get something and fortunately, we managed to get our goal which I think opened the game up a little bit.

"We started getting some inroads behind their defence because initially they were sitting deep and when they got desperate and opened up a little bit, that's when we brought Peter to come and play as a nine because we were looking for space behind.

"But the most unfortunate part is that we struggled to get that insurance. The game looked like it was going down to that game where in the last stages we need to be more focused.

"They nearly caught us with a set-piece in the dying minutes of the game."

Sundowns are sitting at the top of the league standings - seven points above second-placed AmaZulu FC and the Tshwane giants will win the PSL title if they win their next two games.

Mngqithi indicated that winning their recent games against Orlando Pirates, Maritzburg United and now Galaxy, has put his side in a good position to win the league trophy.

"It's never easy to play against Owen. One must thank the boys. They worked very hard. Considering that we have been playing back to back, games close to another. These games were important to stamp our authority and to show everyone we are very keen to try and win this trophy," he added.

"We've got a very good group. They all work very well as a team. They are very positive. They are more willing to fight for one another. And the only thing we can ask for is to stay true to our process because we've got our own process. We are just entering the last cycle."

Mngqithi went on to thank the PSL's acting chief executive officer Mato Madlala after league fixtures were shifted, since the Tshwane giants are set to face Egypt's Al Ahly in the Caf Champions League quarter-final first leg on May 15.

"The fact that the games have been pushed back is giving us a little bit of a breather between the Champions League. Because most of the time we complain that our fixtures are not right. We need to thank the CEO of the league to give us more rest to conquer Africa," he concluded.