Mamelodi Sundowns' Mngqithi identifies areas of improvement for Domingo

The tactician feels the player has areas he must work on in order to improve and become a better player for Masandawana

Co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi has pointed out which aspects of his game Mameldoi Sundowns' Haashim Domingo should worry about and strive to improve upon.

Assessing the player after the 0-0 Premier Soccer League stalemate against Chippa United on Tuesday at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Mngqithi pinpointed areas the midfielder must seek to improve in order to raise his stature as a player.

Assessing Domingo

"He is a little bit composed because there is no doubt he is technically very gifted," Mngqithi told the media after the match.

"He needs to work a little bit harder to be an offensive midfielder and force situations offensively. His counter-pressing is good, his passing game is good, but the game of football in a big team needs a little bit more from a number eight.



"Number eight should score goals, should have assists like in the previous match where he played a pass to Peter Shalulile and we got a penalty out of it. He needs such actions so he can build his confidence to top the number of chances created.



"He needs to ask questions; how many chances have I created and how many goals have I scored?



"How many shots at goal have I taken, how many box entries have I made? Those are the numbers that any offensive midfielder should worry himself about. That is an area of his game that he needs to improve a little bit, but he is still a good player."





Generally, the tactician also assessed what they should have done in order to pick up a second consecutive win in the PSL.

"Our centre-backs never gave no headaches to us, it is just that we were not incisive enough offensively as we never forced situations, and maybe not being adventurous enough," he added.

"When you do not have enough crosses and sufficient crosses in and around the opposition box it does not help you at all. When you play in front of them no matter how many touches on the ball you can have with your number six, with your centre-backs with your goalkeeper, it does not help.

"What is more important is to try and force the game on the opponent and see what you get out of it."

Mngqithi added he would not blame the level of their physical fitness for the Chippa United draw as he emphasised he is happy with the state of progress of his players.

"At this stage of the season, it is not all about the highest level of fitness. The same team managed to play 120 minutes against Kaizer Chiefs so, I would not say the performance is probably because of fitness level," he continued.

"I think the condition of players is okay, but it can still improve. Obviously, there are other teams that are looking very sharp now but we know our marathon and we know we have to build progressively up until we arrive at the point we want. As coaches, we are happy about the progress we are making and so it is not a question of physical condition.

"Chippa in the second half were willing to give us spaces we could have used to punish them but we tried a little bit. In football, it is easy to raise fitness questions when you do not win a match but the truth of the matter is that we are happy with the progress the team is making."

Next for Masandawana is MT8's semi-final encounter against Golden Arrows on August 28.