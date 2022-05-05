Mamelodi Sundowns’ Mngqithi hails Kaizer Chiefs coaches Zwane & Sheppard

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi has commented on how his Kaizer Chiefs counterparts Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard have fared so far.



The Masandawana coach has paid tribute to the Amakhosi pair who has been given responsibilities to guide the Soweto giants to a top-two Premier Soccer League finish which comes with a Caf Champions League spot for next season.

Since Stuart Baxter left Chiefs, Zwane and Sheppard have been in charge of three league defeats and won just one game.

But Mngqithi feels the two have done well by affording some “young players” playing opportunities.

“They have brought young players who are doing well and it's good for South African football,” said Mngqithi as per Times Live.

“Their style of play is different, they are building from the back and their passing has improved in leaps and bounds - different from the last matches we played against them.”

Under Zwane and Sheppard, players like Sabelo Radebe, Njabulo Ngcobo and HappyMashiane have been handed playing chances they never enjoyed during Baxter's time.

While Sundowns have already won the league title, Chiefs are still pushing to end the season as runners-up.

That gives Chiefs more pressure ahead of Sunday’s league clash against Sundowns at FNB Stadium.

But Mngqithi insists they will not make life easy for Chiefs on Sunday.

“At Sundowns there's no dead rubber match because the pride of the club is at stake and we never want to disappoint our fans,” Mngqithi added.

“Sundowns want to win all the remaining games. We also want to better our benchmark [Sundowns can end on 70 points, one less than their highest league total of 71] and so, we are going to give the game the respect it requires.

“We are fighting for the Calabash and want see who's boss. We were in the Calabash during the Caf Champions League and we did well - now we want to take on the owners of the Calabash.”

With three games left before the season ends, Chiefs are still with a chance of claiming a Champions League spot for next season.

Amakhosi are fourth on the table and they have three points fewer than second-placed Royal AM while Cape Town City, who are third also have three points more than Chiefs.