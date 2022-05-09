Mamelodi Sundowns’ Mngqithi explains how Kaizer Chiefs’ goal threat was neutralised

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi has explained how they neutralised Kaizer Chiefs’ goal threat during a Premier Soccer League duel on Sunday at the FNB Stadium.

Masandawana were pegged back by a 76th-minute equalizer from Phathutshedzo Nange as the game ended in a 1-1 draw. Mngqithi has now discussed why they were able to reduce threats from Amakhosi, who looked more dangerous, especially in the first half.

"No, there was not much they were doing even in the first half, the mistake we were doing, when they cut the ball in midfield, because they are looking for those transitional moments to come out," Mngqithi told SuperSport TV.

"So, we were playing a lot of balls in the heart of midfield, but the moment we started to go to the wide channels and have a double-wide with Aubrey [Modiba] and Divine [Lunga], it stretched their team a little bit.

"And it demanded a little bit of defensive work from Keagan Dolly, from Khama Billiat, from [Lazarous] Kambole, and that is why there was no longer a goal threat the way they were first-half.

"Because first-half they had a front three that was sitting, always waiting to break out when they regained possession of the ball."

Mngqithi felt the Brazilians at one point deserved a penalty or free-kick, but he added the game was a good one, especially for the fans.

"Where I think it could have gone either way. [In the] first half we didn't create too many chances, although we played very well," the tactician added.

Article continues below

"I think it was a very interesting match for the spectators, maybe short of goals because we didn't score enough goals, but a very interesting game of football."

"[In the] second half we posed a threat and I believe we should have had at least one penalty as well, or if not a penalty, a free-kick. But it was not to be but a very good game of football after all."

After failing to collect maximum points, Masandawana will now shift their focus to the next games against Stellenbosch and Royal AM in the league.